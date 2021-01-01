Loading…
Marley Natural Canada

Marley Green Hybrid Vape Cartridge 0.5g

Our Marley Green hybrid extract balances the cerebral effects of sativa with the physical relaxation of indica. And with our gentle CO2 extraction method, you’ll taste the herb’s natural flavour, only milder. No fillers. Just the plant, in vape form. Natural winterized cannabis oil. Natural aroma and flavour, thanks to our gentle CO2 extraction method. No added flavours, no fillers. Always 70%+ THC. 0.5 cartridge with a universal 510-thread. Made with CCELL technology. Battery not included.
