Crafted from sustainable Black Walnut wood and clear crystal, our ashtray is the ideal accompaniment for your smoking ritual. Balancing tasteful design with premium functionality, the ashtray features a metal poker for removal of any residual ashes and a felt-lined base to protect against scratching any surfaces. The ashtray is also ideal for outdoor usage due to its superior wind resistant design. All parts are removable for easy maintenance. This showcase-worthy piece is a beautiful addition to any connoisseur’s coffee table collection.



The Crystal Ash Tray is 2.55" H x 4.21" L x 4.21" W