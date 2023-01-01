The Marley Natural American Black Walnut Rolling Tray is the perfect combination of form and function. The striking wood base, finished with teak oil, features an ergonomic cutout corner for easy pouring. This tray also comes with a wooden scraper that has a built-in magnet to make preparation easy and effortless. It's designed to fit the tray's dimensions perfectly, so you can get your material ready quickly and efficiently.



The rolling tray has two available sizes - small (9" L x 5.5" W x 0.75" H) and large (12" L x 7" W x 0.75" H). The scraper measures 3.5” L x 2.25” W, making it just the right size for scooping up finely ground material for your daily ritual. Whether you're looking for a multi-use preparation tray or something stackable for convenient storage, this rolling tray from Marley Natural is sure to impress!



FEATURES

- Multi-use preparation tray

- Stackable design for the convenient storage

- Wooden scraper with a built-in magnet (included in the box)

- Tray Dimensions (Small): 9” L x 5.5” W x 0.75” H

- Tray Dimensions (Large): 12” L x 7” W x 0.75” H

- Scraper Dimensions: 3.5” L x 2.25” W



Marley Natural knows that smoking accessories aren't just about looking cool - they must also be sustainable and respectful of nature. That's why their products feature walnut and glass materials that are both stylish and earth friendly. With these accessories, you can enjoy all the benefits of smoking without compromising your environmental values!



You'll love the way Marley Natural American Black Walnut Rolling Tray looks in any environment - whether it be a tobacco shop or at home on your living room coffee table - because of its timeless design and attention to detail. Each piece is handcrafted using traditional carpentry methods, so you know you're getting quality craftsmanship every time. Plus, each product is made with sustainably sourced materials that are safe for the environment and people alike!



So if you want an item that will stand out among other smoking accessories while also being mindful of our planet's resources, then look no further than the Marley Natural American Black Walnut Rolling Tray! This one-of-a-kind piece offers many practical uses - from grinding herbs to rolling cigarettes - plus it looks great doing it too! Make sure to pick up yours today so you can start enjoying this unique product as soon as possible!



