The Marley Natural Smoked Glass Spoon Pipe is a modern and stylish smoking accessory that will make any session with friends more enjoyable.
Its beautiful design features a wide flower bowl for smoke to swirl and cool within the glass before inhalation, as well as an extra-wide bowl for group sessions. This pipe is 4.25" long, 2" wide, and 1" high.
Marley Natural smoking accessories are designed to bring awareness to nature in a respectful way. These premium smoking accessories offer an elevated experience with their unique styling, practical uses, and sustainability. On top of that, its unique smoked glass finish provides the perfect contrast between light and dark tones for an eye-catching look that will turn heads wherever you go!
The Smoked Glass Spoon Pipe is 1" H x 4.25" L x 2" W
The wide bowl of this pipe allows for plenty of room during group sessions; it can be used by multiple people at once without issue. This makes it easy to enjoy smoking sessions with your friends while also providing ample space for your smoke to swirl and cool as each draw is cleared.
Additionally, the thick construction of the Marley Natural Smoked Glass Spoon Pipe ensures that it can withstand frequent use over time without much wear or tear—making it ideal for those who use their pipes often.
Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and skincare products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand.