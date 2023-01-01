The Marley Natural Smoked Glass Taster is the perfect choice for dry herb users who want a discreet and flavorful smoking experience. Crafted from handblown borosilicate glass, this portable pipe stands at 3 inches tall and 0.5 inches wide making it exceptionally easy to fit in a pocket or bag for on-the-go use. Its solid mouthpiece offers a weighty, balanced feel in the hand, while the deep bowl can hold enough dry herbs for multiple draws. An ash catcher helps ensure smooth sessions until cashed, making it an ideal device for any dry herb enthusiast.



Marley Natural’s range of smoking accessories are crafted with awareness and respect for nature in mind and feature high quality, sustainable materials. The Smoked Glass Taster is no exception; made with premium borosilicate glass that has been carefully and masterfully blown by hand to create its durable yet stylish design. Not only is it incredibly durable but also incredibly fashionable. You can be sure that you'll be able to enjoy the same great taste and flavor wherever your travels take you with this pocket-sized piece that is sure to stand out in any setting!



For those looking for an alternative to traditional pipes while still receiving the same quality flavor as larger pieces offer, then this taster is perfect! With its packetable size it's definitely small enough to carry around but large enough to get the job done! If you're searching for a smoking accessory that combines amazing function with style then look no further than Marley Natural’s Smoked Glass Taster!

