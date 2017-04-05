Our highly functional Small Holder comfortably fits in your pocket for convenient accessibility to accompany your various lifestyle needs. Its intelligently designed interior minimizes odor while protecting your pre-roll from getting crushed or damaged. The exterior of the case is crafted from beautiful black walnut wood and is optimal for portability and storage.
The Small Holder is 3.5" L x 1" W
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.