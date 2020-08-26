This sleek, one-piece glass Bubbler is a Marley Natural Smoked Glass collection staple, with beautiful symmetry and intelligent proportions that make for an elevated smoking experience. Featuring an extended straight neck mouthpiece, the Marley Natural Smoked Glass Bubbler allows draws to cool completely before inhalation, while working as a splash guard to keep water from entering your mouth.
The Smoked Glass Bubbler is 5" H x 5.25" L x 2" D
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.