This sleek, one-piece glass Bubbler is a Marley Natural Smoked Glass collection staple, with beautiful symmetry and intelligent proportions that make for an elevated smoking experience. Featuring an extended straight neck mouthpiece, the Marley Natural Smoked Glass Bubbler allows draws to cool completely before inhalation, while working as a splash guard to keep water from entering your mouth.



The Smoked Glass Bubbler is 5" H x 5.25" L x 2" D