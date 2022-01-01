About this product
That is why Me Time is making it easy by offering a bundle that includes everything the smoker could hope for. In the RAW rolling bundle you will find:
1 Rolling Tray
RAW Hemp Wick
RAW Clipper Lighter
1 Smell Proof Storage Tube
1 Glass Rolling Tip
1 Pack of RAW King Size Slim Papers
1 Pack of RAW Classic Cones with Paper Tips
1 RAW 3M Kingsize Rolls
1 Large Grinder
You know what we say...enjoy life, every day. With a large grinder, a RAW clipper lighter, a rolling tray, a smell proof tube, filters and more, there is nothing this smoking bundle is missing.
Feel free to read our Tips for Rolling blog to get all the secret tricks for rolling only the very best.