High-CBG, High-CBD. 10mg/mL of CBG and 20mg/mL of CBD — 300 mg of total CBG and 600 mg of total CBD per 30mL bottle. MediPharm Labs CBG:CBD 1:2 is pharma-quality. made using quality cannabis extract produced at MediPharm Labs using strict manufacturing standards to bring you the highest quality and purity. This high-quality formulated oil has a subtle cannabis flavour. Our pharmaceutical-grade coconut/palm-based MCT carrier oil has been carefully chosen for its eco-conscious practices from plantation through manufacturing.