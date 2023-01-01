Just Excellent Cannabis

Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.

Flower - Our goal is to provide a wide array of cultivars that are grown with utmost care and pride in controlled environments that are free from any pesticides or harmful chemicals.

Pre-rolls - Our pre rolls are made with 100% ground whole flower, no shake or trim. This is the same quality product you will find in our pre-packaged flower in a discreet and convenient package.

Vaporizers - Our vapes are produced with pure cannabis distillate combined with terpene blends that are native to cannabis.

