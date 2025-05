Our THC-Free Tincture Drops are physician-formulated and have no detectable trace of THC. This broad spectrum formulation is a great option for patients who may be subject to drug screenings.



Ingredients

Hemp Extract, Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT), Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Helianthus Annus (Sunflower) Oil, Natural Peppermint Flavor, 0% THC



Active Cannabinoids:

1000



Flavor:

Peppermint



Size:

30mL bottle = 1 fl. oz.



read more