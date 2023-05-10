Convenient and easy to use, our intensive relief rub is formulated with 1000mg of hemp-derived CBD and other combating ingredients, including Emu – a powerful, soothing and effective ingredient. Our rub contains a proprietary blend of ingredients along with the highest quality whole plant spectrum available. The airless pump makes for an easy application, and the physician blended formulation is designed to deliver results.



Ingredients

Menthol, Aqua, Emu Oil, Alcohol Denat., Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetyl Alcohol, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Hexylene Glycol, Squalane, Stearyl Alcohol, Hemp- Derived Cannabidiol (CBD), Sodium Hydroxide, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Boswellia Serrata Extract, Arnica Montana Flower Extract



Size

3.4 oz airless pump



