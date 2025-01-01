Convenient and easy to use roll-on gel is formulated with 500mg of hemp-derived CBD and other combating ingredients. It’s a powerful, soothing, and effective gel that contains a proprietary blend of ingredients along with the highest quality whole-plant spectrum available. Our roll-on gel makes for an easy application, and the physician blended formulation is designed to deliver results—an excellent relief gel for pre-workout and post-workout recovery.
