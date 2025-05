Our liquid gel caps offer all the benefits of whole spectrum hemp extract in a liquid capsule form. Our proprietary whole spectrum hemp extract uses the whole plant, not parts of the plant, and produces a natural, consistent and potent product.



Ingredients

Phytocannabinoids, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Silicon Dioxide



Active Cannabinoids

750mg



Size

30-count liquid gel caps

read more