MEDOSI CBD Vegan gummies are a fun way to incorporate CBD into anyone’s wellness routine. Each delicious gummy delivers 25mg of hemp-derived Active Cannabinoids. They are tested for quality by an independent laboratory and contain no artificial preservatives, colors, or additives.



10 count per package

250mg Active Cannabinoids per package

25mg Active Cannabinoids per gummy



Syrup: Tapioca syrup

Sugar: Turbinado sugar



Ingredients:

Natural Syrup, Natural Sugar, Water, Citrus Pectin, Natural Flavor and Color, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Citric Acid and Malic Acid.



Natural Colors:

Red - beet root

Orange - carrot

Yellow - lemon



Natural Flavors:

Cherry

Lemon

Orange



