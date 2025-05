MEDOSI CBD Vegan gummies are a fun way to incorporate CBD into anyone’s wellness routine. Each delicious gummy delivers 25mg of hemp-derived Active Cannabinoids. They are tested for quality by an independent laboratory and contain no artificial preservatives, colors, or additives.



30-count bottle

750mg Active Cannabinoids per bottle

25mg Active Cannabinoids per gummy



Syrup: Tapioca syrup

Sugar: Turbinado sugar



Ingredients:

Natural Syrup, Natural Sugar, Water, Citrus Pectin, Natural Flavor and Color, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Citric Acid and Malic Acid.



Natural Colors:

Red - beet root

Orange - carrot

Yellow - lemon



Natural Flavors:

Cherry

Lemon

Orange

