$10 OFF COUPON FOR LEAFLY MEMBERS ONLY

$29.95 - $10 COUPON CODE (LEAFLY10) = $19.95

FIRST 50 CUSTOMERS



Full Spectrum CBD oil vape cartridges are a fantastic source for elevated wellness and vitality. We offer 10 delicious fan favorite flavors to choose from. Our oils are made from ultra premium organically grown hemp. Enjoy the great taste and aroma of authentic nutritional, flavored CBD oil.



100% Organic Non-GMO

Lab-tested to be free from pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers

Derived from American Hemp guaranteed to contain less than 0.2% THC

1000 mg cartridge contains approximately 65% CBD = 650mg CBD

Good for about 300 puffs (estimated 2 mg of cbd per puff)

Suggested Use 20-50 puffs per day



Tested By CannaSafe: vape-cartridge-lab-report



What is CBD Oil?



CBD stands for Cannabidiol (Can-a-bid-i-ol). Cannabidiol is a main component of cannabis and in an all natural class of molecules called cannabinoids, found in the plant genus, Cannabis Sativa L. CBD makes up to 40% of the plant and is just one of over 100 compounds found in cannabis (including both hemp and marijuana). Out of all of these compounds, CBD and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) are almost always present in the highest concentrations They are, therefore, the most researched of all the phytocannabinoids found in cannabis. CBD is the non-psychoactive component that can hold a wide variety of potential benefits. It does not induce the high feelings that THC does. The human body actually has a system known as the endocannabinoid system. It utilizes cannabinoids in a variety of ways in the body. CBD oil is the purest form of cannabidiol extract from the hemp or marijuana plant, found in tincture form.



What are the potential benefits?



Full spectrum CBD oil may be able to provide the following:



Support for normal, everyday stresses including anxiety*

Healthy muscle and joint recovery from exercise*

Support for a sense of calm for focus*



MedPlex CBD products include whole-plant hemp extracts. The extracts contain a unique blend of cannabinoids - plus terpenes. Cannabinoids are phytochemical compounds that are produced by the hemp plant. Non-psychoactive (only trace amounts of THC below <0.3%).



Take CAUTION when using any CBD products as they may fail THC screenings and CBD can metabolize in a way that may show a false positive. Either way, take any and all CBD products are your own risk.



What are the ingredients?



Organically Grown Hemp Extract, Full Spectrum Cannabinoid blend, hemp cbd oil, natural non-GMO terpenes, organic essential oils: bergamot, eucalyptus, lavendar, lemongrass (May contain trace amounts of hemp derived THC <0.3%)



Why buy CBD online?



Shopping online for flavored CBD products, can sometimes feel like a risky decision because you don’t always know what you’re going to get. But when it comes time to buy CBD vape cartridges, online can often be the best option because you end up saving big. You see, a vape cartridge of CBD oil for sale in a shop would typically get marked up by a storefront, meaning you don’t get the lower cost that some online retailers would normally be offering.



We always try to keep our prices as low as possible, without sacrificing any quality. So if you decide to buy the 1000mg vape cart, you can rest easy knowing that you're getting value where it counts most. There aren’t actually all that many CBD carts in 1000mg with our 10 different fruit flavors on the market, because normally it can be a bit challenging to find these flavored options in higher milligram oils.



Shopping online also means it is easy to compare our prices with other CBD companies. You’ll be happy to find that all other high-quality products are either in the same price range as ours, or actually even more expensive. When buying CBD oil it is vital to watch out for the classic trap of under priced CBD oil. If the CBD oil you intend to purchase is less than our prices, there is a likely chance that the product is not as 'high-grade' as advertised.

read more