Alpha Strawberry Lemonade THC Gummies 3000mg 30 Pack Live Resin THCP Infused Skywalker OG
THC —CBD —
Product rating:5.0(19)
About this product
Bulk 30 Pack Special $49 for 3000mg gummies 100mg each.
Each gummy bear contains 100mg of D8,D10,THCP, D11
20 amazing options available to choose from medplex.com
Serving Size: typically 1/2 gummy, differing on your prior THC usage.
Our delta 8 gummies can last over a year if stored correctly in a cool place like a refrigerator.
Product Description:
FRUIT PECTIN BASED 100% VEGAN (DO NOT MELT IN TRANSIT)
Total THC Content: 3000
THC Content Per Gummy: 100MG
Gummies per Pack: 30
Container: Resealable Plastic Jar Container
Delta 8 Origin Material: Hemp
∆9THC Content:<0.3%
Leafly novel cannabinoid disclaimer: Use and possession may be restricted by law. This product may expose you to harmful chemical byproducts.
DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT
Consult a physician before using this product
Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.
Delta 8 THC will likely cause you to fail a drug test. Do not use this product if you need to pass a drug test.
Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta 8 THC extract 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory, and it is up to you to confirm with your local state laws. We retain the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill. Aventus8 is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory, and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.
Each gummy bear contains 100mg of D8,D10,THCP, D11
20 amazing options available to choose from medplex.com
Serving Size: typically 1/2 gummy, differing on your prior THC usage.
Our delta 8 gummies can last over a year if stored correctly in a cool place like a refrigerator.
Product Description:
FRUIT PECTIN BASED 100% VEGAN (DO NOT MELT IN TRANSIT)
Total THC Content: 3000
THC Content Per Gummy: 100MG
Gummies per Pack: 30
Container: Resealable Plastic Jar Container
Delta 8 Origin Material: Hemp
∆9THC Content:<0.3%
Leafly novel cannabinoid disclaimer: Use and possession may be restricted by law. This product may expose you to harmful chemical byproducts.
DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT
Consult a physician before using this product
Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.
Delta 8 THC will likely cause you to fail a drug test. Do not use this product if you need to pass a drug test.
Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta 8 THC extract 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory, and it is up to you to confirm with your local state laws. We retain the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill. Aventus8 is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory, and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MedPlex Online Dispensary
MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products directly to its customers. It's most sought after products contain CBD, CBG, Delta-9 THC, THCA, THCP, and exotic cannabinoid products in the form of gummies, chocolates, vaping carts, vaping pods, vaping disposables and cbd oils, tinctures, balms, creams, and skin treatments.
MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.
MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.
Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.
This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.
MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.
Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.
This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
Notice a problem?Report this item