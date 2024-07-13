Bulk 30 Pack Special $49 for 3000mg gummies 100mg each.



Each gummy bear contains 100mg of D8,D10,THCP, D11



20 amazing options available to choose from medplex.com



Serving Size: typically 1/2 gummy, differing on your prior THC usage.



Our delta 8 gummies can last over a year if stored correctly in a cool place like a refrigerator.



Product Description:



FRUIT PECTIN BASED 100% VEGAN (DO NOT MELT IN TRANSIT)



Total THC Content: 3000

THC Content Per Gummy: 100MG

Gummies per Pack: 30

Container: Resealable Plastic Jar Container

Delta 8 Origin Material: Hemp

∆9THC Content:<0.3%



Leafly novel cannabinoid disclaimer: Use and possession may be restricted by law. This product may expose you to harmful chemical byproducts.

DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT

Consult a physician before using this product

Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.

Delta 8 THC will likely cause you to fail a drug test. Do not use this product if you need to pass a drug test.

Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta 8 THC extract 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory, and it is up to you to confirm with your local state laws. We retain the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill. Aventus8 is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory, and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.

