Jack Herer Terpene Profile | Get to Know Your Favorite Strain

Jack Herer may be gone, but this cannabis cultivar keeps his legacy alive. Learn about the aromatic compounds that help create the iconic aroma and effects of Jack Herer.



While the figure this strain was named after is no longer with us, his book The Emperor Wears No Clothes is still a pivotal resource for cannabis activists fighting for decriminalization and legalization. So, every time we enjoy this Sativa-dominant cultivar, we remember and honor Jack Herer.



That’s why nailing the precise terpene profile of this strain was so important to us! We wanted to authentically capture the spicy, citrusy goodness of its aroma and flavor. Plus, we knew long-time fans would expect nothing less than perfection when it came to the invigorating, uplifting effects typical of this strain.



Our Signature Series Jack Herer terpene profile was created in full collaboration with the cultivator themselves. So, if you’re looking for the real, authentic Jack Herer aroma, look no further.



Read on and learn about the aromatic compounds that helped cement this cultivar into the hearts of cannabis lovers across the world.



Our scientists isolate specific terpenes and aromatic compounds of popular cultivars so all consumers can enjoy and benefit from botanically-derived, hemp-derived, and cannabis-derived terpenes.



Are you on the go but still want all those juicy details? Don’t sweat it! We’ve got a quick breakdown for you right here.



Jack Herer is known for its invigorating cerebral effects and unforgettable flavor that’s spicy, citrusy, and perfectly sweet.

While its terpene profile is made up of a complex variety of isolates, it’s dominant in Terpinolene, ß-Myrcene, trans-ß-Ocimene, and ß-Phellandrene.

Our analytical testing has helped us truly understand the haziness of Jack Herer. With a Haze Factor of 100% and a Loud Factor of 90%, it’s clear why this cultivar is so hard to ignore.



Jack Herer Terpene Profile



The iconic aroma of Jack Herer is woody and citrusy, spicy and delicately sweet. You know it the second you smell it, and if you take a peek at our Exotic Cannabis Aroma Spectrum, you won’t be surprised to see it fall somewhere between the sweet and prototypical cultivars. This is thanks, in part, to dominant terpenes Terpinolene, ß-Myrcene, trans-ß-Ocimene, and ß-Phellandrene.



Most cultivars have small amounts of Terpinolene, but Terpinolene makes up 34% of Jack Herer flower and 36% of our Signature Series Jack Herer profile. This cyclic monoterpene is known for its intense cerebral effects and its herbal aroma with subtle notes of citrus and pine. Strains with lots of terpinolene tend to be heavy hitters, and Jack Herer is no exception.



Myrcene (ß-Myrcene more specifically) gives this cultivar a sweet complexity that perfectly weaves all the various aromatic notes together. It has an aroma that’s earthy and woody with notes of cloves, cardamom, fruit, and musk.



Two rare isolates, trans-ß-Ocimene and ß-Phellandrene, also play a pivotal role in this iconic aroma. In the Jack flower, we measured a 9% concentration of ß-Phellandrene. This compound enhances woodiness while rounding out the highly terpenic scent of Terpinolene.



The Jack Herer flower sample also has a relatively high concentration of trans-ß-Ocimene (9%). This compound, when isolated by itself, is incredibly sweet. It cuts through the citrus and woodiness of the other major compounds and, thus, is a crucial component in rounding out the aroma of Jack Herer.



Jack Herer | Terplytics



Our proprietary Terplytics system is the next generation of cannabis analytics. It allows us to deliver the most advanced botanical testing for exploratory research, sensory quantification, strain validation, product development, and consumer insights.



It’s also how we developed the Loud Factor and the Haze Factor.



In the most basic sense, the Loud Factor quantifies the pungency or “loudness” of a strain. Unlike Total Aromatics by Weight, the Loud Factor assigns scores to individual compounds based on their pungency. This is important for aromatic compounds that are incredibly pungent, even at parts per billion (this includes cannabis flavorants such as Indole, Skatole, and tropicannasulfurs).

JACK HERER PROFILE

LOUD FACTOR: 90%

HAZE FACTOR: 100%



It’s hard to talk about Jack Herer without mentioning its phenomenal hazy quality. Unsurprisingly, Jack Herer has a Haze Factor of 100%. So, yeah, it’s pretty hazy.



Our Haze Factor indicates typical energizing sativa-like effects with piney, woody, and citrus flavors. Additionally, the terpene content in these profiles tends to be higher than average, and you’ll often see haze profiles dominant in the terpene isolate terpinolene.



It’s also worth noting that our factor scores are logarithmic. That means the difference between a profile with a Haze Factor of 96% and one with 100% is HUGE, whereas the difference between a Haze Factor of 70% and 90% isn’t as big. Plus, it’s important to understand that these numbers don’t denote quality. A strain with a Gas Factor of 103% (Lookin’ at you, Bacio Gelato!) isn’t “better” than one with an 83% Gas Factor. It just means one is WAY gassier than the other.



Want to learn more about the Science of Exotic Cannabis? Read all about it in our White Papers!



Jack Herer Terpene Profile Effects



While cannabinoids like THC are responsible for psychoactivity, aromatic compounds are what dictate specific effects. That’s why two cultivars with the same cannabinoid levels may promote different experiences. One may promote stimulation and make you want to clean your entire house, while the other may be more sedating and give you couch lock.



Bottom line? If you love how Jack Herer makes you feel, you can thank the unique combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, and various aromatic compounds. If you use terms like Indica and Sativa, this strain falls into the Sativa category. However, it’s worth noting that after decades of cross-breeding, these terms no longer denote effects and really only help in describing plant biology.



The initial Jack Herer buzz is surprisingly clear-headed and provides a boost of focused energy. These sensations make it the perfect wake’n-bake cultivar to hunker down and get shit done or dive into a creative project. Fans of this strain also love how balanced the cerebral and physical effects are.



The initial rush of focused energy smoothly progresses into physical relaxation without the couch lock. Expect to feel mentally stimulated and physically chill. We wouldn’t recommend using this strain close to bedtime because the stimulating effects could make it hard to wind down. However, if you’re looking to enjoy a conversation until the sun comes up, Jack Herer will do the trick.



Cannabis products (CannaClear, distillate, edibles, infused beverages, etc.) that utilize this terpene profile will get the full potent impact of Jack Herer. For consumers who prefer non-cannabis products, it can still impart a subtle sense of stimulation along with its beautifully complex aroma and flavor.



Abstrax Tech | The One True Jack Herer



There’s a reason why this strain has won so many cannabis awards. That phenomenal flavor, the unforgettable aroma, and those invigorating effects immediately create positive consumer experiences that people will come back for again and again. If you’re not using the authentic Jack Herer aroma, however, your consumers are missing out.



The Signature Series represents a new age of cannabis authenticity. In an industry plagued with knockoffs that are renamed for commercial appeal, we must ensure that we’re basing our blends upon an authentic sample from a reliable source. That’s why the Jack Herer we analyzed for this profile is based on the original genetics first cultivated in the Netherlands.



Want to learn more about the research that went into our Jack Herer Signature Series profile? Read all about it in our White Paper!



Every Signature Series profile has been signed and approved by the original cultivator who knows it best. Now, you can use the world’s only licensed and official terpene profiles of legendary cannabis cultivars in your products.

