About this product
Features Of THCa Exotic Flower – Guava Kush
<0.3% Δ9 THC (Federal Farm Bill compliant)
Exotic Indoor grown 100% organic THCA flower
No pesticides, no additives
Strain characteristics: Hybrid
train effects: Relaxing, uplifting, focused
Best Time: Daytime/evening
Strain Flavor/Aroma: Tropical guava and citrus
Total Cannabinoids: 28.75%
What is THCA?
THCA is the precursor to Delta 9 THC. Signified by the “A” in THCA. THCA becomes Delta 9 THC through heating, which also gives it a psychoactive effect. Without heating, THCA does not have any effects. Therefore, when heated THCA becomes regular Delta 9 THC and has the strength and effects of the THC we all know and love.
Benefit of THCA Hemp Flower
Vaporizing or smoking hemp flower gives your body immediate access to the effects of the cannabinoids and terpenes, and with a high percentage of bioavailability (i.e., the amount that actually enters your bloodstream). As a vaporized or smoked product, the cannabinoids (e.g., CBD, Delta-9, etc.) and other compounds are aerosolized as you inhale, which means that the absorption rate is significantly faster than if you ingest the cannabinoids (e.g., edibles, sublingual oils, etc.). Not only do vaporized cannabinoids and terpenes hit your sublingual glands as the vapor passes through your mouth, it also gets directly into your bloodstream as vapor reaches the small blood vessels in your lungs. When it comes to immediately feeling the full effects of this hemp flower, there is no better delivery system. When consuming edibles, as a comparison, the delivery to your bloodstream takes a longer path through the digestive system, which may delay the effect 1-2 hours. Also during the digestion process, you’ll lose a significant amount as waste, allowing for only 10-15% of the product to actually enter your bloodstream.
WHAT IS HEMP COMPLIANT DELTA-9 THC?
The term “Hemp Compliant” refers to the THC percentage in a Hemp-derived product. Under the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp products can’t contain more than 0.3% Delta 9 THC. Also, the THC needs to be sourced from the Hemp plant and not from the Marijuana plant. Each product in the Binoid hemp flower collection is from premium Hemp that contains less than 0.3% of Delta-9 THC by dry weight. So, this THCA hemp flower is Federally legal!
DISCLAIMER
Please remember as you read the reviews and information about each product that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours excellently. Thus, relying solely on people’s reviews about how a particular product helped their health concerns isn’t wise. Rather, reading about each product and its properties and testing them on your own body chemistry as well as considering people’s reviews will prove to be the best way to find the perfect products to help your personal needs.
FDA Compliance
The information on this website has not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration or any other medical body. We do not aim to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any illness or disease. You also acknowledge and understand that in no way, makes any claims as to the health or medical benefits of any products sold on this website. You are able to do independent research and draw your own conclusions and opinions as to any health benefits that these products may provide. You must consult your doctor before acting on any content on this website, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication or have a medical condition.
Additional information
Weight 4 oz
Size
112 grams = 1/4 pound air sealed
2018 Farm Bill
How does the 2018 Farm Bill define hemp? What does it mean for FDA-regulated products?
At the federal level, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, Pub. L. 115-334, (the 2018 Farm Bill) was signed into law on Dec. 20, 2018. Among other things, this new law changes certain federal authorities relating to the production and marketing of hemp, defined as “the plant Cannabis sativa L. and any part of that plant, including the seeds thereof and all derivatives, extracts, cannabinoids, isomers, acids, salts, and salts of isomers, whether growing or not, with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis.” These changes include removing hemp from the CSA, which means that cannabis plants and derivatives that contain no more than 0.3 percent THC on a dry weight basis are no longer controlled substances under federal law.
The 2018 Farm Bill, however, explicitly preserved FDA’s authority to regulate products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds under the FDC Act and section 351 of the Public Health Service Act (PHS Act). FDA treats products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds as it does any other FDA-regulated products — meaning they’re subject to the same authorities and requirements as FDA-regulated products containing any other substance. This is true regardless of whether the cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds are classified as hemp under the 2018 Farm Bill.
Check out more deals on high-quality brands of THC Disposables, THC Vape Cartridges, THC Gummies, CBD CBG Tinctures, THCA Flower, THC Chocolate and THC Pre-rolls.
GUAVA KUSH THC Cannabis Flower THCA 112 Grams 1/4 LB Half Pound Wholesale Dispensary Sale
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Features Of THCa Exotic Flower – Guava Kush
Check out more deals on high-quality brands of THC Disposables, THC Vape Cartridges, THC Gummies, CBD CBG Tinctures, THCA Flower, THC Chocolate and THC Pre-rolls.
Check out more deals on high-quality brands of THC Disposables, THC Vape Cartridges, THC Gummies, CBD CBG Tinctures, THCA Flower, THC Chocolate and THC Pre-rolls.
About this strain
About this brand
MedPlex Online Dispensary
MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products directly to its customers. It's most sought after products contain CBD, CBG, Delta-9 THC, THCA, THCP, and exotic cannabinoid products in the form of gummies, chocolates, vaping carts, vaping pods, vaping disposables and cbd oils, tinctures, balms, creams, and skin treatments.
MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.
MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.
Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.
This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
Notice a problem?Report this item