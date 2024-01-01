Peanut Butter Breath Exotic Smalls is a nutty and earthy treat with a tendency to be uplifting and energizing that’s perfect for daytime consumption. This strain is a cross between Do Si Dos and Mendo breath that produces a cerebral uplift to brighten your day, and then transitions to a more relaxing and chill’in after effect. The flavor profile is nutty and earthy as if you were eating a peanut butter sandwich. The THCa content is a generous 29% so you’ll find that you don’t need much to microdose throughout the day.



Features Of THCa Flower – Peanut Butter Breath Strain



<0.3% Δ9 THC (Federal Farm Bill compliant)

Exotic Indoor grown 100% organic THCA hemp flower

No pesticides, no additives

Strain characteristics: Hybrid

Strain Lineage: Do Si Dos x Mendobreath

Strain effects: Uplifting, energetic, relaxing after effects

Best Time: Daytime/evening

Strain Flavor/Aroma: Nutty and earthy

Total Cannabinoids: 27.94%



What is THCA?

THCA is the precursor to Delta 9 THC. Signified by the “A” in THCA. THCA becomes Delta 9 THC through heating, which also gives it a psychoactive effect. Without heating, THCA does not have any effects. Therefore, when heated THCA becomes regular Delta 9 THC and has the strength and effects of the THC we all know and love.

Benefit of THCA Hemp Flower

Vaporizing or smoking hemp flower gives your body immediate access to the effects of the cannabinoids and terpenes, and with a high percentage of bioavailability (i.e., the amount that actually enters your bloodstream). As a vaporized or smoked product, the cannabinoids (e.g., CBD, Delta-9, etc.) and other compounds are aerosolized as you inhale, which means that the absorption rate is significantly faster than if you ingest the cannabinoids (e.g., edibles, sublingual oils, etc.). Not only do vaporized cannabinoids and terpenes hit your sublingual glands as the vapor passes through your mouth, it also gets directly into your bloodstream as vapor reaches the small blood vessels in your lungs. When it comes to immediately feeling the full effects of this hemp flower, there is no better delivery system. When consuming edibles, as a comparison, the delivery to your bloodstream takes a longer path through the digestive system, which may delay the effect 1-2 hours. Also during the digestion process, you’ll lose a significant amount as waste, allowing for only 10-15% of the product to actually enter your bloodstream.

WHAT IS HEMP COMPLIANT DELTA-9 THC?

The term “Hemp Compliant” refers to the THC percentage in a Hemp-derived product. Under the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp products can’t contain more than 0.3% Delta 9 THC. Also, the THC needs to be sourced from the Hemp plant and not from the Marijuana plant. Each product in the Binoid hemp flower collection is from premium Hemp that contains less than 0.3% of Delta-9 THC by dry weight. So, this THCA hemp flower is Federally legal!

DISCLAIMER

Please remember as you read the reviews and information about each product that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours excellently. Thus, relying solely on people’s reviews about how a particular product helped their health concerns isn’t wise. Rather, reading about each product and its properties and testing them on your own body chemistry as well as considering people’s reviews will prove to be the best way to find the perfect products to help your personal needs.

FDA Compliance

The information on this website has not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration or any other medical body. We do not aim to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any illness or disease. You also acknowledge and understand that in no way, makes any claims as to the health or medical benefits of any products sold on this website. You are able to do independent research and draw your own conclusions and opinions as to any health benefits that these products may provide. You must consult your doctor before acting on any content on this website, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication or have a medical condition.

Additional information

Weight 4 oz

Size



112 grams = 1/4 pound air sealed



2018 Farm Bill



How does the 2018 Farm Bill define hemp? What does it mean for FDA-regulated products?



At the federal level, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, Pub. L. 115-334, (the 2018 Farm Bill) was signed into law on Dec. 20, 2018. Among other things, this new law changes certain federal authorities relating to the production and marketing of hemp, defined as “the plant Cannabis sativa L. and any part of that plant, including the seeds thereof and all derivatives, extracts, cannabinoids, isomers, acids, salts, and salts of isomers, whether growing or not, with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis.” These changes include removing hemp from the CSA, which means that cannabis plants and derivatives that contain no more than 0.3 percent THC on a dry weight basis are no longer controlled substances under federal law.



The 2018 Farm Bill, however, explicitly preserved FDA’s authority to regulate products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds under the FDC Act and section 351 of the Public Health Service Act (PHS Act). FDA treats products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds as it does any other FDA-regulated products — meaning they’re subject to the same authorities and requirements as FDA-regulated products containing any other substance. This is true regardless of whether the cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds are classified as hemp under the 2018 Farm Bill.

