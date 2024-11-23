Why Should I Give My Dog CBD Oil Tincture Drops?



by Alice Axelrod 23 Nov 2024



As responsible and caring doggie owners, we all want our dogs to live as happily and comfortably as possible, and we want to do everything we can to help them with their wellness. Fortunately, educated pet owners are looking for more natural ways to treat their dogs, and CBD seems to be the answer to symptom relief. It's also important to remember that hemp oil and CBD oil are not necessarily the same product, and though hemp also promises a number of benefits, it is CBD that will be discussed in this article.



In the last few years, Cannabidiol, or CBD, has become a popular natural remedy for our precious doggies. Varying levels of studies have shown CBD’s potential in treating a wide array of health issues, from anxiety to chronic pain. Many dogs have also been reported to show vast improvements in their conditions after taking CBD oil for pets within a few weeks.

IS CBD SAFE FOR DOGS?



According to research, CBD oil for dogs is safe as long as you give the correct dosage. This can be tricky as doses will vary depending on your dog’s size and breed. But one thing we do know for sure: although CBD is a powerful compound found in the cannabis plant, it does not have any of the mind-altering effects of THC, so there is zero chance of your pooch getting high.



PROS AND CONS OF CBD FOR DOGS



So we know that it works on humans, but is CBD a cure-all for canines? It can be a great alternative therapy to help promote wellness. While there is still much research to be done, dog owners have anecdotally reported the use of CBD as a success.

POTENTIAL PROS OF CBD TREATMENT



CBD seems to have many benefits that can aid in the treatment of various conditions, such as:



Anti-inflammatory properties CBD is a wonderful natural anti-inflammatory that can improve skin conditions, allergies, and ease discomfort caused by arthritis, one of the most common inflammatory conditions in dogs

Anxiolytic properties CBD appears to reduce anxiety in humans as well as animals, which is great for separation phobias common in neurotic pets.

Analgesic properties CBD has often been touted for its effective pain management in dogs with cancer and could also help manage acute pain from injuries.

Reduced seizures and other symptoms of epilepsy

Possibly decreased nausea and digestive problems



POTENTIAL CONS OF CBD TREATMENT



Despite the advantages, it’s always important to take note of the potential risks as well. Scientists still don’t know whether or not CBD oil cures the problem or just relieves painful and uncomfortable symptoms. Although there may be no significant side effects when administering CBD oil, some pets might experience:



Dry mouth

Drowsiness and lack of energy

Impaired mental functioning

Lowered blood pressure



HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE FOR CBD TO WORK ON DOGS?



In general, oral CBD for dogs takes about 30-45 minutes to take effect. The oils tend to kick in quicker than CBD biscuits or treats as there are fewer ingredients for their tummies to digest. Studies have found that CBD oil is safe to give puppies from 8 weeks up. Each dose should last between 4-8 hours but could vary depending on your pet’s size, activity level, breed, and symptom severity.

SHOULD I GIVE MY DOG CBD?



In truth, it’s up to you!



The best thing you can do is ask your trusted vet for more advice about the potential risks and benefits of a CBD treatment plan. They may have more evolving research to help you make a decision that’s best for your furry friend. The overall risks are extremely low, however, and the potential benefits are massive.

DOES MEDPLEX OFFER ANY CBD PRODUCT FOR PETS?

Yes! Medplex has a full spectrum just cbd oil formulated for pets both dogs and cats and that contains a total of 30 servings in a 1 oz tincture drop bottle. Each service contains a total of 33mg full spectrum cbd oil for pets for a total of 1000mg cbd per jar. Medplex is currently offering a promotional offer for first time pooch lovers of only $15 per bottle.



https://medplex.com/products/cbd-just-for-pets-tincture-drops-1000mg

read more