There are plenty misconceptions about cannabis; lots of people aren’t sure what to believe. While some are more than happy to try different weed products, others are more hesitant. As an online dispensary, we know that legalization has made numerous people believe that marijuana use is safe. In an attempt to get to the bottom of these myths, we’ve answered the most commonly asked questions about cannabis.



Answers to the 8 Most Common Questions About Marijuana

Does CBD Get You High?



No, CBD does not get you high. One of the most frequently asked questions about marijuana is whether CBD can make you high. People often confuse CBD with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the main active component of marijuana. Cannabinoid (CBD) is a natural compound found in cannabis that makes the person feel relaxed and calm.

Why Do You Get the Munchies?



“Munchies” refers to the severe pang of hunger that users may feel after smoking marijuana. Munchies are caused by the interaction between THC and CB1 receptors in the brain. This interaction heightens senses, allowing users to taste and smell things more intensely.



How Do You Use Marijuana?



Marijuana can be smoked, mixed into food, or brewed as a tea. Lately, however, the most popular form of marijuana use is referred to as “dabbing,” which involves a concentrated dose of cannabis extract that is smoked.

What's The Difference Between Sativa and Indica Edibles?



Sativa strains offer a psychoactive high that is considered exhilarating. Because of its uplifting side effects, many weed users use Sativa recreationally at parties or other high-energy situations. Indica edibles, on the other hand, make users feel relaxed and calm. Although there is little evidence to back up these claims, many Sativa and Indica edible users have reported experiencing these side effects.

What Does It Feel Like to Be High on Weed?



Being high on marijuana can make you feel alert, happy, relaxed, hungry, confused, and even paranoid. The side effects of marijuana may vary depending on the strain, the terpenoid content, and the person. Many believe that marijuana is entirely safe and relaxing, but some individuals may experience a side effect like anxiety, paranoia, confusion, and panic.



What’s The Difference Between THC and CBD?



The biggest difference between THC and CBD is that the latter doesn’t produce a high. CBD actually works to reduce any adverse psychoactive effects that may occur from THC.



How Is Synthetic Marijuana Different From Natural Marijuana?



As the name suggests, synthetic marijuana is different from natural marijuana because it’s man-made. Fake weed has been known to cause adverse effects in its users, including addiction. Synthetic weed is unregulated and often contains chemicals unknown to users. Some common side effects of synthetic weed include high blood pressure, tremors, anxiety, paranoia, and psychotic episodes.

What is the main difference between hemp derived THC and Marijuana derived THC?



Most real cannabis products contain pesticides, herbicides and mold. These toxins are commonly found in their gummies, chocolate, vape products, pre rolls and pre packaged flower.

Hemp on the other hand, is naturally resistant to most pests, so it doesn't need pesticides or herbicides. Therefore, the finished products like thc gummies, contain ZERO toxins.

Medplex is a direct to consumer online dispensary that specializes in finished hemp derived cbd and thc products like thc gummies, thc chocolate, thc vape carts, thc vape disposable vaping pens, cbd and cbg oil tincture drops, thca exotic flower, thca pre rolls and just cbd oil for pets.



