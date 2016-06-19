MedReleaf
Nollia
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Nollia is an indica-dominant strain offering a 1:1 ratio of low THC to low CBD. Dominant Aroma: Floral
Buddha's Sister effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
119 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
51% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!