Nollia

IndicaTHC 21%CBD

Nollia is an indica-dominant strain offering a 1:1 ratio of low THC to low CBD. Dominant Aroma: Floral

Buddha's Sister effects

119 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
51% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
