Logo for the brand MedReleaf

MedReleaf

Sedamen

Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Sedamen is a high-THC indica-dominant strain. Dominant Aromas: Pine, Lemon

Tangie effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
