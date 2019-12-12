MedReleaf
Sedamen
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Sedamen is a high-THC indica-dominant strain. Dominant Aromas: Pine, Lemon
Tangie effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!