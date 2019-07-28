Medterra is proud to offer quality and fully compliant CBD and Full Spectrum THC products extracted from US grown industrial hemp. Every plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program and then third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants. Resulting in premium products that ships to all 50 states.



Medterra supports your pursuit of life – we unfurl the complexities and provide simple solutions so you can focus less on maintenance and maximize each moment feeling alive, and well. We make modern care solutions to nurture your wellbeing, so that you’re better equipped to handle whatever life throws at you; good, bad or indifferent. Welcome to wellness support made for real life, and a better you.

read more