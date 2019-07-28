About this product
A powerful combination of 750mg CBD and certified organic ingredients, Medterra CBD Topical Cream provides a rapid cooling feeling, perfect for sore muscles and joints. Containing 100ml of CBD cream in a 3.4fl oz pump bottle, our CBD cream provides long-lasting relief for a significant amount of applications in a natural formula.
Ingredients: Helianthus annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Stearic Acid (Vegetable Derived), Cetyl Alcohol (Coconut Alcohol), Sodium Hydroxide (non-GMO, mineral-salt), Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Seed Extract, Aloe barbadensis Leaf Juice, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Glycerin (non-GMO, vegetable-derived), Potassium Sorbate (non-GMO, mineral-salt), Xanthan Gum (non-GMO, vegetable-derived), Carthamus tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil*, Menthol (Mentha arvensis), Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil*, Ocimum basilicum (Basil) Leaf Oil*, Citrus aurantium bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil*, Whole Hemp Derived CBD Isolate, Montana (Arnica) Flower Oil, Melaleuca alternifolia (Tea Tree) Oil, Zingiber officinale (Ginger) Root Oil*, Citrus medica limonum (Lemon) Peel Oil*, Citrus aurantifolia (Lime) Peel Oil*, Citrus aurantium dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil*, Rosmarinus officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Salvia sclarea (Clary) Oil*, Phenoxyethanol
* Certified Organic Ingredient
About this brand
Medterra
Medterra is proud to offer quality and fully compliant CBD and Full Spectrum THC products extracted from US grown industrial hemp. Every plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program and then third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants. Resulting in premium products that ships to all 50 states.
Medterra supports your pursuit of life – we unfurl the complexities and provide simple solutions so you can focus less on maintenance and maximize each moment feeling alive, and well. We make modern care solutions to nurture your wellbeing, so that you’re better equipped to handle whatever life throws at you; good, bad or indifferent. Welcome to wellness support made for real life, and a better you.
