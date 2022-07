Complete comes with Irwin 600 Hand Clamp Packaged

2″x3.75″ plates

Variable temperature settings 100-300 degrees fahrenheit with fast heat up (5 Degrees per click)

3 prong US grounded plug

Includes 5 Pollen Pressing Bags

Includes 5 Parchment Squares

Midwest Concentrates Dab Mat

Plates Orders by themselves WILL NEED A Dewalt or Irwin Hand Clamp (latest model)

WHOLESALE & DISTRIBUTION?



Email the Team at midwestconcentrates@gmail.com