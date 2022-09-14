The alabaster in this Capsule Collection was especially mined, and hand crafted for your enjoyment by third generation artisans. Every piece in this collection is one of a kind. Mined from the Earth, hand made with love. There are less than 100

people in the world that possess the skill set to create these pieces. Your purchase is directly supporting the artisans that are keeping this

age old craft alive.



Please handle these pieces with care.

- Not suitable for use in water, or prolonged outdoor exposure.

- Use a dry cloth to dust and/or mineral spirit to polish.

- Always polish in the direction of the stone's grain.