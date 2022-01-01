About this product
MiniNail™ 20mm Domeless Universal Nail. Made for use with 20mm heater coils for enails. Made from high quality, lab certified Grade 2 Titanium. Purpose built specifically for the MiniNail™ to provide the best heat transfer from the coil to the nail. Custom designed removable down-stem helps keep glass joints and connections cleaner, for longer; and is also removeable for cleaning. Built in mind for the daily dabber and all day everyday use.
Features:
Fits 10mm-18mm Male & Female glass joint sizes.
Comes with four (5) pieces; Bowl, Heat Guard, Male Adapter, Removable Down Stem and Female Adapter.
Highest Quality Medical Grade 2 Titanium (Lab Certified)
Can handle up to 3 grams of Concentrate!
Features:
Fits 10mm-18mm Male & Female glass joint sizes.
Comes with four (5) pieces; Bowl, Heat Guard, Male Adapter, Removable Down Stem and Female Adapter.
Highest Quality Medical Grade 2 Titanium (Lab Certified)
Can handle up to 3 grams of Concentrate!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!