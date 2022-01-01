About this product
Choose from different styles of MiniNail™ Heater Coils: FLAT / 20MM / 25MM Hybrid / 25MM Hybrid
On a 4 foot kevlar sheath
Features 5 pin mini-XLR grounded connection (for longer life of the coil)
Velcro Strap for easy storage
Available in 120V or 230V. Select 'Power Source Outside of US' for 230VAC coils.
On a 4 foot kevlar sheath
Features 5 pin mini-XLR grounded connection (for longer life of the coil)
Velcro Strap for easy storage
Available in 120V or 230V. Select 'Power Source Outside of US' for 230VAC coils.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!