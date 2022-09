MiniNail™ and Purr® Glass collaborated to make an Enail inspired Swiss Honeycomb Tube. Includes a large sturdy base for use with enails and a handcrafted honeycomb drum perc with 19 points of diffusion that provides superior function. A great addition to any collection. Made in California!



Features:



Thick Wall Schott Glass

Reinforced Stemless Design

Approx Width 6"

Approx Height 9"

14mm Female Joint

MiniNail™ Pattern Base Design

Dichro Honeycomb Drum Perc

Made in California, USA