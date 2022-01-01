MiniNail™ Quartz Ebanger Micro Enail allows you to get amazing flavor from your concentrates. Featuring a 3mm thick extra wide (25mm) Quartz Ebanger designed for use with the MiniNail. Has a 5mm thick base for optimal heat retention. Includes hook for secure holding of the heater coil. At low temperatures you are able to get amazing vaporization and full flavor. Joint size is 14mm male and is designed for use with 14mm female joints/banger hangers).



MiniNail™ Quartz Ebanger Kit Comes with:



Micro Size Controller Box

25mm Hybrid Heater Coil

25mm Quartz Ebanger (3mm Thick) on a 14mm Male Joint (designed for use with 14mm female joints/banger hangers). Features a 5mm thick base for optimal heat retention.

Flat Tip Dabber designed for Quartz ebangers

Power Cord

Slab Pad Dab Mat

Stickers

2-Year Warranty

*This product will fit on a 14mm Female Glass Joint Size*