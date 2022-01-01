The MiniNail is a low-power enail that is built for the concentrate enthusiast and daily dabber in mind. It comes complete with everything you need to begin and is designed to work on virtually any glass rig you own. Pre-calibrated heater coils ensure you get accurate temps (no more guessing) and the high quality lab tested accessories ensure you have the best experience possible. This small palm-sized enail is also efficient, as it is lowest powered enail in the market at only 89 watts (similar to a light bulb). The low power usage allows the components to last much longer over time than others and makes it versatile as it can be used in a vehicle when camping or with portable batteries. This enail is a workhorse and where this product really shines is in an at-home setup like a coffee table that can be easily accessible for daily use. Just turn it on and you are ready for endless fun. Available in a multitude of various color ways and you can customize it however you like. The MiniNail Micro Enail is the perfect addition to any glass!



The MiniNail™ Kit comes with the following, all with customization options:



MiniNail™️ CONTROLLER BOX (your choice of color)

HYBRID HEATER COIL

TITANIUM QUARTZ HYBRID NAIL (Lab Tested / Certified)

x2 QUARTZ DISH TOPS

x1 TITANIUM DISH TOP

DABBER / CARB CAP

POWER CORD

SLAB PAD

STICKERS

2-YEAR WARRANTY