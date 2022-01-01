Space Needle Titanium Dabber/Carb Cap

With 2 Interchangeable Tips (pointed & flat)

No more Sticky Fingers! Top protects oil from dripping down onto stem

Made of lab certified Grade 2 Titanium

4 piece removable configuration for easy cleaning!

Great weight and feel!

ALSO AVAILABLE: SPACE NEEDLE TIPS 5-Pack



Comes with 5 new Interchangeable Tip styles for various concentrate consistencies!

Ninja Tip, Ball Tip, Shovel Tip, Bent Flat tip, Extended Flat Tip

