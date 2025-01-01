MIST CBD Nasal Spray (CBDt) is the first hemp-infused Sativa spray made with both full spectrum hemp extract and strain specific terpene profiles. MIST CBDt Sativa Nasal Spray is designed to enhance the pharmacological and psychoactive benefits of cannabis flower while promoting feelings of energy and happiness. If you are looking for something to take away the mid day blues then MIST CBDt Sativa Nasal Spray is perfect choice for you!



First, we start with our all-natural and bench-tested nasal formula base. Then we add strain specific terpene profiles that mimic the taste and benefits of your favorite sativa cannabis flower. A few shots of MIST CBDT Sativa Nasal Spray and you’ll be feeling productive and motivated again in no time! Also available in Hybrid and Indica. Flavors are rotated periodically.



What is MIST CBDt: CBDt is what we affectionately call our premier CBD Nasal Spray product line. We discovered that by adding high quality Cannabidiol (CBD) containing less than 0.3% THC to our Terpene Nasal Spray, it provided enough Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to activate the Entourage Effect for someone that was not a regular Cannabis user. The addition of CBD also drastically increased it’s potency resulting in a far more intense euphoria than our Terpene Nasal Spray alone. This is what led us to create MIST CBDt CBD Nasal Spray (CBD+Terpenes).



What Are The Benefits of CBD in a Nasal Spray: The main benefit of using CBD in a nasal spray is absorption. Cannabidiol is absorbed instantly into the bloodstream through the blood-brain barrier and into the Central Nervous System (CNS). Since it is absorbed instantly into the blood stream, the euphoria is more akin to smoking or vaping. CBDt can perfectly compliment your cannabis experience, yet it is also powerful enough to be used as a smokeless alternative to cannabis flower. MIST CBDt is truly CB receptor therapy in a bottle.



Suggested Use: Use to enhance or prolong the desired effects of your favorite cannabis products or as a stand-alone smokeless alternative to cannabis flower.



Disclaimer: Made with full spectrum hemp that contains less than 0.3% THC.

