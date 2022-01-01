About this product
A great addition to Ooze's offerings, this Steamboat style includes an herb slide and a quartz banger so it can be used as a regular bubbler water pipe or a dab rig. Built with durable glass and protected by a silicone sleeve. Features a removable diffuser downstem and 14mm female joint connection.
*7 inch glass bubbler water pipe
*Durable boro glass & silicone sleeve
*Built-in magnetic dab tool holder
*Includes herb slide & quartz banger
*Removable silicone downstem
*14mm female joint
