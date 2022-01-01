About this product
Silicone Drink Cup Rig - 9"/ 14mm Female
Features:
• 9" silicone oil rig
• 14mm female joint
• Drink cup shape
• Premium food-grade silicone
• Multiple bright colors
• Silicone downstem (included)
• Quartz banger (included)
Features:
• 9" silicone oil rig
• 14mm female joint
• Drink cup shape
• Premium food-grade silicone
• Multiple bright colors
• Silicone downstem (included)
• Quartz banger (included)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!