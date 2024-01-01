Logo for the brand mommy complex™

Our story

mommy complex™ delivers the industry's first CBD for moms, by moms. Being a mom requires patience and presence, and acknowledgment that "perfect" doesn't exist. At mommy complex, we understand that being a mom is a complex art. We harness the magical properties of CBD and other key ingredients to target your pain points, like the struggle to get a good night's SLEEP, or to RESTORE your body (and its inflammation) after a day of chasing kiddos, or to keep CALM when it's hardest.

We use THC-free, broad spectrum CBD derived from US-grown industrial hemp. Our products are third party tested for safety, quality, purity and to ensure there are no pesticides or heavy metals - and we provide the lab reports to prove it. Mommies everywhere can easily check our product quality by scanning the QR code on each individual product they purchase. We're all about busting the myth of supermom complex - this insane desire to be the best at everything - in favor of embracing the chaos and enjoying where and who we are right now. Welcome to the party.

