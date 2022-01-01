Containing equal amounts of THC and CBD, it brings the best of both worlds together in perfect harmony. Want to lift your spirits but stay on the ground? Party but not too much? We hear you. Mood Ring Balanced 15:15 Oil is just the thing for those special win-win situations.



What’s in it? Nothing but the best and simplest ingredients—450mg each of THC and CBD, blended with organic extra virgin olive oil. We use our patented cold ethanol extraction process to create a full spectrum concentrate that preserves the terpene profile of the plant and provides a natural, earthy aroma and flavour.



On top of all that awesomeness, Mood Ring Balanced 15:15 Oil is vegan-friendly, non-GMO and packaged in an eco-friendly glass bottle. And every time you make a purchase, we contribute to the planting of a tree thanks to our partnership with One Tree Planted. Nice, right?