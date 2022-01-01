Mood Ring Craft Golden Berry is an indica cherished for its delicately sweet and spicy red berry flavour that’s balanced to perfection with a hint of skunk and pine aftertaste. Naturally pleasant (and delightfully potent!), it’s an irresistible fan favourite that we like to say is ​“definitely worth more” than its weight in gold.



Our Craft Golden Berry is carefully sourced, hang dried, handpicked and packaged—sealed in an aluminum tin with nitrogen to lock in its magnificent flavour and freshness. It arrives to you as fresh as the moment we packaged it to ensure your experience is as golden as can be.



20–25% THC

Available in 3.5g format