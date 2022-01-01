About this product
Mood Ring Craft Golden Berry is an indica cherished for its delicately sweet and spicy red berry flavour that’s balanced to perfection with a hint of skunk and pine aftertaste. Naturally pleasant (and delightfully potent!), it’s an irresistible fan favourite that we like to say is “definitely worth more” than its weight in gold.
Our Craft Golden Berry is carefully sourced, hang dried, handpicked and packaged—sealed in an aluminum tin with nitrogen to lock in its magnificent flavour and freshness. It arrives to you as fresh as the moment we packaged it to ensure your experience is as golden as can be.
20–25% THC
Available in 3.5g format
About this brand
Mood Ring
We’re a bunch of fun-loving peeps going all out to bring you the highest quality, most environmentally friendly cannabis products imaginable.
We seek to awaken the world to the wonders of cannabis by creating ridiculously good products that don’t cost a whole lot, are accessible to everyone, and deliver experiences that make sense for you. All while giving back to the planet.
