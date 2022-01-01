About this product
20-25% THC
Available in 3.5g format
Mood Ring Craft Slurface washes over you like a warm island breeze, bursting with spicy tropical fruit and fresh wild berry flavours. A strong, sativa-dominant hybrid, this highly potent flower (Spoiler alert—it might catch you by surprise after just a few puffs!), is a dream come true for those times when you crave something fruity and long lasting.
Like all our bud, Craft Slurface is hang dried, hand selected, hand portioned and hand packaged. We seal it in an aluminum tin with nitrogen to preserve its freshness and potency, making sure you experience all its wondrous glory exactly like nature intended.
About this brand
Mood Ring
We’re a bunch of fun-loving peeps going all out to bring you the highest quality, most environmentally friendly cannabis products imaginable.
We seek to awaken the world to the wonders of cannabis by creating ridiculously good products that don’t cost a whole lot, are accessible to everyone, and deliver experiences that make sense for you. All while giving back to the planet.
