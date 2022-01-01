20-25% THC

Available in 3.5g format



Mood Ring Craft Slurface washes over you like a warm island breeze, bursting with spicy tropical fruit and fresh wild berry flavours. A strong, sativa-dominant hybrid, this highly potent flower (Spoiler alert—it might catch you by surprise after just a few puffs!), is a dream come true for those times when you crave something fruity and long lasting.



Like all our bud, Craft Slurface is hang dried, hand selected, hand portioned and hand packaged. We seal it in an aluminum tin with nitrogen to preserve its freshness and potency, making sure you experience all its wondrous glory exactly like nature intended.