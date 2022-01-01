About this product
Quick and heavy hittin’. A knockout winner for indica lovers everywhere.
Flavour: lemon cookie and herbal tea jabs and a subtle earthy aroma that floats like a butterfly ‘round your head.
Experience: Don’t be caught off guard by this quick and heavy hitter—it most definitely lives up to its punchy name.
Craft Uppercut is hang dried, hand portioned, and hand packaged. We seal it in an aluminum tin with nitrogen to preserve the flavours and potency, making sure it arrives fresh and ready to go the distance like a true champ.
THC: 20-25%
CBD: <3%
Format: 3.5g
About this brand
Mood Ring
Mood Ring is going all out to bring you the highest quality, most environmentally friendly cannabis products imaginable. Explore fan-favourite strains like Florida Citrus Kush, discover flavours like our Jack Flash Vape Cartridge, and find Mood Ring’s well known High CBD Oil and High CBD Capsules.
From biodegradable hemp plastic mouthpieces on our vapes, to our patented cold ethanol extraction process, we are always finding new ways to make our products more sustainable.
We seek to awaken the world to the wonders of cannabis by creating ridiculously good products that don’t cost a whole lot, are accessible to everyone, and deliver experiences that make sense for you. All while giving back to the planet through our partnership with One Tree Planted.
