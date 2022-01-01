22-25% THC

Grape Pie x Kush Mints Lineage

Available in 3.5g format



Some things in life defy explanation. Take for instance the awesomeness of this indica-dominant hybrid that combines the pleasantly surprising flavours of grape and mint. Sure, we could wax poetic about its sweet and earthy aroma, strong THC content, mesmerizing bright green and purple trichome-covered buds, fast-acting nature and impressive relaxation-enhancing effects…but alas, that still wouldn’t be enough to spell out what makes Grape Kush Mints so remarkable. One of those things that are just meant to be enjoyed, we guess.



Grape Kush Mints is hang dried, hand selected, hand portioned and hand packaged—then hermetically sealed in an aluminum tin with nitrogen so none of its awesomeness escapes. It arrives as fresh as it was the second we snapped the lid on. Because nobody, but nobody, likes stale bud.