20-25% THC

Available in 3.5g format



Mood Ring Scout OG is the insanely delicious, highly potent offspring of legendary heavyweights Kobe OG and GSC. As gorgeous as it is powerful, this indica-dominant strain features shining trichomes that reflect the flower’s dreamy blue undertones and a fresh, oven-baked blueberry flavour you just gotta taste to believe.



Scout OG is hang dried, hand selected, hand portioned and hand packaged—then sealed in an aluminum tin with nitrogen to preserve its awesomeness. It arrives in your hands as freshhhhh as it was the moment our award-winning cannabis sommelier selected it.

