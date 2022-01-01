About this product
20-25% THC
Available in 3.5g format
Mood Ring Scout OG is the insanely delicious, highly potent offspring of legendary heavyweights Kobe OG and GSC. As gorgeous as it is powerful, this indica-dominant strain features shining trichomes that reflect the flower’s dreamy blue undertones and a fresh, oven-baked blueberry flavour you just gotta taste to believe.
Scout OG is hang dried, hand selected, hand portioned and hand packaged—then sealed in an aluminum tin with nitrogen to preserve its awesomeness. It arrives in your hands as freshhhhh as it was the moment our award-winning cannabis sommelier selected it.
About this brand
Mood Ring
We’re a bunch of fun-loving peeps going all out to bring you the highest quality, most environmentally friendly cannabis products imaginable.
We seek to awaken the world to the wonders of cannabis by creating ridiculously good products that don’t cost a whole lot, are accessible to everyone, and deliver experiences that make sense for you. All while giving back to the planet.
