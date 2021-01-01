Moonrock Canada
Meteorrocks
About this product
THC 78-85%
Moonrock’s Meteorock is our STRONGEST Moonrock. 1.2 grams consists of an AAA premium OG Kush or Girl Scout cookie bud, dipped in heated SHATTER + honey oil and powdered with golden kief making this and our strongest Moonrock recipe.
‘Meteorock’ and pre-rolled ‘Stardust’ Shatter, bud and Keif pre-roll the most potent products in our line. Shatter is testing consistently at 89% THC. Organic Non- flavoured full terpene product.
Look out for limited time flavours!
