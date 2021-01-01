Loading…
Logo for the brand Moonrock Canada

Moonrock Canada

Meteorrocks

About this product

THC 78-85%

Moonrock’s Meteorock is our STRONGEST Moonrock. 1.2 grams consists of an AAA premium OG Kush or Girl Scout cookie bud, dipped in heated SHATTER + honey oil and powdered with golden kief making this and our strongest Moonrock recipe.

‘Meteorock’ and pre-rolled ‘Stardust’ Shatter, bud and Keif pre-roll the most potent products in our line. Shatter is testing consistently at 89% THC. Organic Non- flavoured full terpene product.

Look out for limited time flavours!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!