Personal Mouthpiece for Pipes
The MouthPeace is a filter and personal mouthpiece designed for use with pipes, you can even stick a pre roll in if it's fat enough. The Moose MouthPeace filter has a carbon filter disc on the inside that is replaceable. The carbon filter helps reduce harshness and filters out resin and toxins without reducing air intake. Besides filtering out the bad stuff, the MouthPeace also covers the top of pipes so you can use it instead of the germ covered surface that your friend just put their lips on.
MouthPeace Features:
Starter kit includes 3 filters
Tapered silicone body is easy to fit into most pipes
Covers normal pipe mouthpiece for personal use
Discourages the spread of germs
Made by Moose Labs
What's in the Box:
1x MouthPeace Full Kit Display by Moose Labs
