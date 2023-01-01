Mother Sativa uses the wisdom of plants to improve our quality of life. Handmade in Humboldt County, California, the heart of the cannabis country. Elevate your essence with whole plant wellness. Our CBD products are full spectrum with added CBG to give you the maximum entourage effect. CBG, also known as the “Mother Cannabinoid”, may be more powerful than CBD and THC since other cannabinoids are derived from it. Our unique formula has a 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG, plus other minor cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes. Our salves and body products are also enhanced with botanical herbs. Nourish your mind and body with Mother Sativa. Harness your full potential. Created with intention.

