  • Facilitates a simple understanding of the subject matter at hand AND emphasizes acute awareness.
  • The MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM is a small, practical handbook about cannabis that is easy to read.
  • MR CANNABISrc Says..."PLEDGE!" "WAIT TILL 25!"
  • MR CANNABISrc: The subscript RC stands for Responsible Consumption of Recreational Cannabis
Logo for the brand MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator

MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator

Promoting the Responsible Consumption of the Cannabis Plant

Our story

The MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM stages a timely grand entrance into today’s modern society plagued with social ills and daily trials for a correct conscience regarding the moral and responsible consumption of recreational cannabis. Recreational marijuana peeks the interest of everyone who partakes or anyone who imagines themselves partaking of the natural medicinal virtues and benefits of cannabis.

The prevailing emergence of legalized marijuana across every community in America and around the world exposes Mankind to the many health resolutions and social ventures of recreational cannabis consumption, especially for young people under age 25. Parents may want to incorporate the CANNABIS CATECHISM by MR CANNABISrc to initiate candid conversations about recreational marijuana to their kids AND to encourage them to make a VOLUNTARY PLEDGE to "Wait Till 25" before experimenting with recreational cannabis and alcohol consumption.

The MCrc PLEDGE simply avows young scholars to betterment towards high scholastic standards that are prudent for their educational and social commitments, while enhancing intellectual qualities. "PARENTS? When will you talk to your kids about cannabis, if not NOW?" AP

