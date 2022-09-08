Cookies N' Cream boasts a sweet and fresh aroma met with a baked goods flavour resulting in a smooth exhale and a nutty tangy aftertaste.



With a coating of star-like trichomes, MTL's Cookies N' Cream traces its lineage from Starfighter and GSC. This hybrid boasts a sweet and fresh aroma met with a baked goods flavour, resulting in a smooth exhale and a nutty tangy aftertaste.