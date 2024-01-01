Logo for the brand Munchie's Boutique

All of our phytocannabinoid-rich hemp is grown under strict guidelines in the United States Our products are considered premium grade due to them being manufactured in a facility that’s GMP-certified by the FDA.

-Organically Grown
-Made in The U.S.A.
-Lab Tests Included (Scan the QR code on our products for full results)
-Broad Spectrum (ZERO THC)
-Our Orange Tincture Tastes Amazing
-30 Day Return Policy

Our goal is to make CBD accessible to all lifestyles by providing you a resource of education and an inside look into gourmet CBD infused cuisine. We have an authentic approach that coincides with the appreciation for the plants that provide these alternatives. Contact us for more information.

